Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 84

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 10, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a fairly deep show with seven matches scheduled this week:

  • Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico
  • ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Goldy & Brett Waters & Logan Laroux
  • Jordan Blade vs. Nyla Rose
  • Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura
  • Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh
  • Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins
  • Pardon vs. Lance Archer

Enjoy the show!

