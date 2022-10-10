Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 84

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Oct. 10, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, airing on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card, a fairly deep show with seven matches scheduled this week:

Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico

ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Goldy & Brett Waters & Logan Laroux

Jordan Blade vs. Nyla Rose

Trish Adora vs. Emi Sakura

Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Leigh

Josh Woods & Tony Nese vs. Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins

Pardon vs. Lance Archer

Enjoy the show!