Episode 84 of AEW Dark: Elevation is in the books! If you missed the live broadcast click here for the Cageside Seats stream. The announce team of Ian Riccaboni, “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard and Paul Wight handled the commentary this week. Let’s get into it!

Hikaru Shida vs. Erica Lee

Shida brought a record of 49-9 in AEW to the ring along with multiple title belts. Leigh was waiting for her with a 0-1 record. Riccaboni reminded us the titles were from Ice Ribbon and Pro Wrestling Wave. Leigh and Shida threw haymakers at each other until Shida got the better of it and climbed the ropes for ten punches in the corner. She leapt off for a dropkick but Leigh stepped out of the way, then put her down with a big boot. Leigh missed a senton and Shida quickly got to her feet and went to the apron for springboard double knees and a near fall. The very next move was her Katana for the pin. Wight screamed “Holy Shida!”

Lance Archer vs. Papadon

Archer stormed out to the entrance ramp, punched Papadon in the face, and stepped into the ring with a record of 52-10. The referee quickly called for the bell so we never got Papadon’s AEW record. Papadon jumped off the ropes with a strike and actually managed to knocked Archer down to a knee, but Archer’s response was to turn him inside out with a clothesline and throw him into the turnbuckle. He silenced the crowd for a chop and Wight quipped it’s “one of my three moves.” He did a series of running splashes into the corner and took his time pulling Papadon back up to his feet. Papadon recovered in the interim and threw a few strikes, but at a slam for his trouble. He tried to roll to the outside for a sunset flip and that didn’t work. Choke slam. Wight: “That’s number two of my three moves.” Archer wouldn’t do the third — he’d do the Blackout instead for the pin. This was about 2,000% more offense than most of Archer’s opponents get and it made for a more fun match.

Emi Sakura vs. Trish Adora

Sakura came out in her regal attire sporting a record of 20-10 in AEW for this match. Adora was waiting for her sporting a record of 0-2. Wight: “I love Trish Adora. She can go!” Sakura grabbed a handful of hair, raked the eyes, and knocked Adora down before tying her up in knots to sit on her back and mime sipping tea. One of these days she’ll have someone at ringside give her an actual cup of tea — perhaps Baliyan Akki. Adora threw a forearm, ate a series of chops, blocked an Irish whip and hit a judo throw and a senton. Northern lights bridging suplex for a near fall. Adora countered another suplex into a neckbreaker and did her “we will rock you” chops and crossbody. Adora powered out of double underhooks and tried to submit Sakura, but she countered out to a pair of backbreakers for the pin.

Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with Smart Mark Sterling) vs. Action Andretti and Myles Hawkins

Nese, Woods and their manager Sterling made their way to the ring with a tag team record of 9-2. Andretti and Hawkins were waiting for them with a record of 0-1. One of these days we’ll see a team waiting in the ring for the stars score an upset victory on Elevation or Dark. Today is not that day. Even Wight quipped “not today young fella” as Nese went to work on Andretti. Andretti did some cartwheels, a snapmare, and a crucifix for a near fall. The two took turns doing leapfrogs until Andretti hit a rana and struck a pose in the ring. Nese offered him a phony handshake, took advantage and tagged in Woods. Andretti tried another leapfrog and got caught in mid air, then dead lifted Andretti and tossed him across the ring. Nese got tagged back in but Andretti escaped to tag Hawkins. It’s weird to have a Hawkins not named Curt and an Andretti not named Mario in action here. Hawkins ate a knee to the jaw from Woods for a near fall. Right angle slam to a neckbreaker combo move before Nese made the pin. Wight complimented Sterling on his suit as the heels left.

Nyla Rose (with Marina Shafir and Vickie Guerrero) vs. Jordan Blade

Rose brought a 10-2 record for 2022 to the ring. Blade had a record of 0-1. Rose immediately hit a dropkick to the knees and slammed Blade right on her chest. She missed with a senton though and Blade started throwing strikes and kicks. Rose tried to shove her away, Blade came back for more, but she finally got crushed into the corner turnbuckle. She escaped a second “squish” as Menard called it. Guerrero baited her into coming out of the ring to get attacked by Shafir, then they fed her back in for a Samoan drop. Rose draped Blade across the ropes and came down with an aerial knee for the pin. I like her new superhero “The Incredibles” style ring gear.

Dalton Castle & The Boys vs. Logan Laroux & Goldy & Brett Water

This isn’t the main event of Elevation but it damn well should have been. The Washington, D.C. crowd clapped along with the entrance as Castle parted the seas and screamed “Boys!! Let’s go break some hearts.” The Peacock was sure to spread his wings and he and The Boys showed off their ROH six man titles. Their opponents were making their trios division debut while Castle and the Boys were 2-0 so far in AEW. Wight and Menard quipped that The Boys got a pay raise in the form of first names as Brandon and Brent were showing off their moves. Castle finally got the tag and promptly ran through all three of their opponents. Wight: “For a guy who had a broken back he’s sure using his back well. Those are impressive throws.” The Bangarang was impressive too. The result of this match was never in doubt but for the entire entrance package and Castle’s antics this was (and always is) worth it. When AEW’s social media team says “don’t miss another minute” of it they aren’t kidding!

Brandon Cutler vs. Serpentico (with Luther)

And now the 13-94 Serpentico takes on The Elite’s number one geek Brandon Cutler (record 1-5). At least we know he’s no longer in a post All Out suspension. Menard: “Has anything been successful? It’s all been reversals.” That should tell you how silly this was. Wight quipped “This might be where zero times zero equals something.” Cutler used his quote unquote size advantage to take Serpentico down, did some dancing, then promptly missed an elbow drop. He tried punches in the corner and got reversed. Serpentico tried to throw himself head first into Cutler and missed. Cutler tried to hit a crossbody and ended up doing a suicide dive onto nobody. Luther tried to throw Serpentico on him and missed. Menard: “This is great stuff!” Riccaboni: “I can’t believe the action we’re seeing.” By that he meant the lack thereof. The two tried the worlds slowest punches from their knees. Cutler for some reason unzipped his jacket and begged for a chop. He immediately regretted it. Serpentico hit a stunner and did +not+ get the pin. I wish it had ended right there. Serpentico missed coming off the top and Cutler did an airplane spin that made only him dizzy. Menard: “He’s no Claudio huh?” Luther tried to interfere by distracting Mike Posey. Serpentico grabbed the cold spray of Cutler but Cutler was waiting with a can of his own, then sprayed both cans in Serpentico’s face. Luther got some for good measure too. Cutler went to the top rope for a flying elbow and got the pin. What an absolute geek match.

What to watch/skip

As long as Dalton Castle is on Elevation or AEW Dark, this portion of the recap will be brought to you by a Peacock. His six man match was also the real main event. Turn off the show afterward unless you like a comedy match of two perennial jobbers each trying and failing to do anything right repeatedly. Archer’s squash match gets a thumbs up since Papadon got to do a few things. Sakura and Adora was good too. In fact the “main event” is the only match this week I’d advise you to skip entirely.

