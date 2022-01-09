This Sammy Guevara kip up was way too smooth

Sammy Guevara won the interim TNT championship by defeating Dustin Rhodes in the opener of AEW’s “Battle of the Belts” special last night in North Carolina in what was a fairly good match, considering the circumstances. We already went over all that, though. No, we’re here today to highlight something Guevara did during the match.

This:

Why the hell was that maybe the smoothest kip up I’ve ever seen?

I really don’t even have anything particularly insightful to say about it, I’m just still amazed the next morning at how damn smooth he made such a simple thing that so many wrestlers do. Good on you, Sammy Guevara.