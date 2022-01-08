Cody Rhodes: Brandi & I are isolating with family that tested positive for COVID

AEW pulled Cody Rhodes from his announced TNT title defense at Battle of the Belts tonight (Jan. 8). His original opponent Sammy Guevara is now booked in a battle for an interim belt against Cody’s brother Dustin.

Today, Cody’s issued a statement on his absence via Instagram Story:

I appreciate everybody reaching out. Brandi and I are in isolation with family that have unfortunately tested positive for Covid. It’s been a scary time dealing with such a strong virus and the complications that can come with it. We are doing all we can to nurse and protect the family during this time. I will remain in quarantine as long as needed. Everyday is more encouraging. Thank you immensely for your support and respect of our privacy. Thank you to AEW for understanding and allowing me to be where I am needed today, and for still allowing the TNT Title to be represented. I look forward to being back soon. All the love in the world!

Earlier in the week, Cody used the same method to post a pro-vaccination message, citing the risk of transmitting the coronavirus to children who can’t get vaccinated:

We’ll second that, and hope you’ll join us in wishing good health to Cody, Brandi, their six month old daughter Liberty Iris, and their entire family.