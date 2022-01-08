AEW Battle of the Belts results, live blog (Jan. 8, 2022): Three title fights

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with the first edition of AEW & TNT’s Saturday Fight Night - Battle of the Belts. The one hour special airs tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

This event comes our way from Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina, and as the name suggests, belts will be battled over. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will defend her Women’s World title against someone she’s never beaten — Riho! With Cody Rhodes sidelines, his brother Dustin will face Sammy Guevara for the interim TNT championship. And Ricky Starks tries to ensure the FTW strap stays with Team Taz when he takes on Matt Sydal.

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Battle of the Belts live blog kicks off once the show starts on TNT. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 8