AEW announced yesterday that a change was coming to Saturday night’s (Jan. 8) Battle of the Belts card due to “medical protocol,” but we had to tune into tonight’s episode of Rampage to find out what that specifically means.

Tonight they made it official: Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared and is off the card. He will be replaced by his brother, Dustin, who will face Sammy Guevara to crown an Interim TNT champion:

AEW also announced that Ricky Starks will defend the FTW championship against Matt Sydal at Battle of the Belts.

Of course the one hour event event will be capped off with Britt Baker defending the AEW women’s world championship against Riho. Baker has never been able to defeat Riho in All Elite Wrestling.

This isn’t the card that anybody had in mind when AEW first announced the event, but it’s what we got. Will you be tuning in to Battle of the Belts tomorrow night at 8 pm ET on TNT, Cagesiders?