Rey Fenix suffered a gruesome arm injury during the main event of this week’s (Jan. 5) episode of AEW Dynamite. It looked for sure like he broke his arm when it violently snapped back the wrong way on impact after a chokeslam from the ring apron through a table outside the ring.

Some reports came in yesterday with encouraging news, stating that Fenix suffered a bad dislocation instead of broken bones. It was even suggested that he might only need a few weeks to recover.

Fenix did issue a statement about his condition on Twitter, the English translation of which is included below:

“I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages. Thank you very much for being concerned about me. I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (wrestlers) my friends and my family, thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life, that when I am in the ring or I put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks. Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thanks to God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. There are still a couple more times to visit the doctor and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I will be back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. Respect! Thank you all, I love you. Animo”

Despite how terrible his fall looked live when it happened, this sounds like one of the better outcomes that Fenix and wrestling fans could have hoped for.