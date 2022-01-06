Here’s the latest on Rey Fenix’s gruesome arm injury (Updated)

Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M lost the AEW tag team titles in the main event of last night’s (Jan. 5) episode of AEW Dynamite, but the bigger story coming out of the match was the gnarly arm injury that Fenix suffered towards the end of the match. Luchasaurus chokeslammed Rey from the ring apron through a table that was set up on the outside of the ring. Rey’s arm bent an entirely unnatural way on impact, and it’s easy to conclude from the gruesome video that Fenix’s arm was broken.

F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez tweeted the following updates today, noting that Rey suffered a dislocation rather than a break, and we still don’t know about any potential ligament damage:

Fenix update: No break, just badly dislocated — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 6, 2022

Fenix still needs MRI to check for ligament damage — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) January 6, 2022

I have no idea how that man’s arm is not broken, but PW Insider reported a similar update on his condition.

UPDATE: The Lucha Bros’ store has tweeted an update on Rey’s condition, noting he expects to be out for only a few weeks.