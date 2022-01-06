AEW rolled into Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 7) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Wrestling Observer Radio:

Adam Cole defeated Jake Atlas with a kneebar submission. The finish was improvised after Atlas suffered an injury. Afterwards, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish hit the ring to beat on Atlas. The Best Friends made the save.

HOOK defeated Aaron Solo and gave QT Marshall a T-Bone suplex after the match. HOOK was super over, including a “We are HOOK-ers!” chant.

Riho & Ruby Soho defeated Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter in a tag team match.

Santana, Ortiz, and Eddie Kingston were victorious over Daniel Garcia and 2point0 in a No Disqualification match. The heels attacked the babyfaces after the match was over, leading to Chris Jericho running in from the commentary table to run off Garcia and 2point0.

