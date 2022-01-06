This was the best use of records and rankings in AEW history

Most of the attention focused on the latest battle in the CM Punk/Maxwell Jacob Friedman from the Jan. 5 episode of Dynamite has been on the WWE jabs in their promos. But those are overshadowing a really smart bit of booking that preceded their mic time.

After Punk teamed with Darby Allin & Sting to defeat MJF & FTR, Max said he was done with “PG Punk” and moving on in his quest for an AEW title. The Best in the World acknowledged that a belt was also his goal, but hinted that keeping Friedman away from one might also be on his to do list. Then, with MJF getting ready to start 2022 with a likely victory against Shawn Dean, Punk attacked The Captain... giving Max a disqualification loss.

MJF already wasn’t in the top 5 of AEW’s first Rankings of the year, and being 0-1 won’t help him move up. MJF sold the story development perfectly, on screen and after the fact.

That match against Shawn Dean doesn’t count!!!!!



I’m still obviously Undefeated!!! — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 6, 2022

If Punk keeps stacking Ls on MJF’s 2022 record, it will also put more weight on Friedman’s other plan — having Wardlow win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match at AEW’s March PPV, then give the title shot the winner of that gets to him. And that puts even more tension in Max’s relationship with the hired help.

Should be interesting to see what Punk says and does now that MJF is throwing Wardlow at him next Wednesday on Dynamite, huh?

Let us know if you agree that this was a great use of AEW’s win/loss records, and check out some highlights of the TBS debut below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in said playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Hangman vs Danielson II Kicks of the TBS Era with an Epic Match

How Did CM Punk Ruin MJF’s Quest for an Undefeated 2022?

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus Finally Get Their Championship Moment!

For the first time since April 1999, @IAmJericho is on the @TBSNetwork! Hear what he has to say!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/z4FQWakrdK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Before @IAmJericho could launch an attack on #2point0, @GarciaWrestling runs into to the save, but @MadKing1981, @ortiz_powerful and @Santana_Proud have something to say about it all! They meet in a no-DQ match this Friday on #AEWRampage on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/8FbS1n5zPq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

.@RealMMartinez and @ThunderRosa22 appear out of nowhere and seemingly have their own agenda! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/c7WxOGL1pH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

From 12 women down to 1 winner - @Jade_cargill is your first TBS Champion here on this historic night!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QUO7PcfggS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

It was a crash and burn for @FlyinBrianJr tonight, and @malakaiblxck is your winner here tonight at #AEWDynamite. We are LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/sMVyfsz0QS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.