AEW Dynamite’s TBS debut closes with a title change

The main event of Dynamite’s first episode on their new network was the third championship match of the night. And even after some great action in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express delivered a barn-burner in the AEW World Tag title match... and a big finish.

The two teams are familiar with each other, facing off as recently as the Tag Title Eliminator Finals in August of 2021 that Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero M won to get to the match where they won the belts at All Out. They were still evenly matched on Jan. 5, 2022.

The main story was that whatever the champs dished out, they couldn’t put Jungle Boy away. And once Luchasaurus took out Fenix with a chokeslam off the apron through a table on the floor in a spot that clearly badly injured Rey’s arm, Jack Perry won a battle of counters and pinned Penta to collect his first championship in AEW.

JE’s mentor Christian Cage brought them the belts, as Perry’s mother and sister proudly looked on from the seats.

It was all heart and no quit, and now @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus are your new #AEW World Tag Team Champions! What a historic night here at #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/lsHyX8wOnP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

The entire AEW tag division then hit the stage (or was shown in the stands) to let the new champs know what awaits them.

Congrats to Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus, and we’ll keep you posted on Rey Fenix’s condition.

Get complete results and coverage of everything that happened on Dynamite‘s TBS debut here.