Judges don’t factor into the bloody AEW World title rematch between Page & Danielson

Their first showdown at Winter is Coming delivered a classic, but not a decisive winner. For AEW World champion Hangman Page’s second defense against Bryan Danielson, the company brought in judges to ensure that even if the Cowboy and the Dragon went to the time limit again, someone would get their hand raised afterwards.

On Jan. 5’s first Dynamite of 2022, and the first episode on its new home of TBS, Page and Danielson again opened the show. Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, and Paul Wight were ringside ready to render a decision in case this one went until 9pm ET.

The champ was on the attack from the bell, but Danielson seemed to be hoping to take the match into deep waters — and maybe to the scorecards. Page went for his Buckshot Lariat finisher early, and when Bryan rolled out to avoid, he may have gotten desperate. The challenger sidestepped a dive, and Hangman’s lariat arm smashed off the top of the barricade.

The 22 year veteran focused on the arm, but the champ had plenty of fight in him — even after he was busted open when a drop toehold sent him crashing into the ring steps.

Oh my... that certainly is not raspberry jam #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/IiK5ccYg6i — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 6, 2022

Danielson switched his focus to headshots. Page did the same, and both men were bloody messes.

Hangman @theadampage driving the face of the challenger @bryandanielson into the ring post! Tune into #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/PQM5sYJfpB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

The packed house in Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center was eating out of the palm of their hands well before the series of nearfalls and close calls that kicked off after Page hit Deadshot on the floor. Mostly, it was Danielson hitting big moves like a Gotch-Style Piledriver and submissions like the LeBell Lock, while Page was unable to hit the Buckshot.

At around the 30 minute mark, Hangman grabbed a heel hook that tweaked the injury his Dark Order friend John Silver gave Danielson. A backdrop driver left the Dragon unable to avoid the lariat, and the judges didn’t have to get involved.

Another great match, Danielson is no longer undefeated but I don’t think anyone will hold it against him, and Page has a huge win to establish his reign. Agree?

