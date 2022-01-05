AEW crowns the first ever TBS champion

Ruby Soho came up through the independents, worked for the biggest company in wrestling history, then jumped into AEW’s main event scene. Jade Cargill took the lessons of amateur athletics, fitness modeling, graduate school & motherhood and applied them to a wrestling career.

Those different paths led them to the tournament to crown All Elite’s first TBS champion. Soho fought her way through Penelope Ford, Kris Statlander, and Nyla Rose to get to the finals. Cargill took on and defeated Red Velvet and Thunder Rosa. On Jan. 5 in Newark, New Jersey they stood across the ring from each other.

We weren’t too far along when Mercedes Martinez made her way to the ring while Ruby was on the outside. Jade’s feigned ignorance about it, but Martinez did help her beat Rosa last week. So it wasn’t surprising when TR from TJ ran in to take out Mercedes.

.@RealMMartinez and @ThunderRosa22 appear out of nowhere and seemingly have their own agenda! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/c7WxOGL1pH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Jade lost the other ace up her sleeve when referee Aubrey Edwards sent Smart Mark Sterling to the back. That left it as Soho’s speed and experience vs. Cargill’s strength and resilience.

.@realrubysoho is so close to finishing @Jade_cargill here at the TBS Tournament final, but the #JadeBrand fights through! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/dMmKPojNzr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

Jade was unable to hit her finish, and kicked out of everything Ruby threw at her. Then when they battled on the top, Cargill hit the most devastating Jaded of all.

From 12 women down to 1 winner - @Jade_cargill is your first TBS Champion here on this historic night!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/QUO7PcfggS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 6, 2022

With her daughter watching in the first row, Jade Cargill became the first to put the TBS championship belt over her shoulder.

