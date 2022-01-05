AEW breaks for the beaches of... Cleveland

During one of AEW’s many visits with Barstool Sports, Tony Khan dropped some upcoming scheduling news.

Khan told Rasslin’s Brandon F. Walker that the Jan. 26 show in Cleveland will be AEW’s 2022 “Beach Break”. That week’s live Dynamite and taped Rampage will come our way from the Wolstein Center, on the shores of Lake Erie*. Could that be when TK’s dream signing shows up? Last year’s “Beach Break” in Jacksonville saw The Forbidden Door open and bring KENTA to AEW.

While he didn’t have nearly as many specifics, Khan also revealed that AEW will finally hit the West Coast for a Dynamite and Rampage date sometime around Double Or Nothing. The company’s annual Memorial Day weekend PPV event will return to Las Vegas this year.

Tickets for “Beach Break” are already on sale. Left Coasters — stay tuned.