AEW Rankings (Jan. 5, 2022): First weeks from 2020, 2021, & 2022

AEW released their latest rankings (Jan. 5, 2022). With a new year comes reset records for an even playing field. Let’s check out the fresh batch and also look back at the new year bundles from 2021 and 2020 to gauge how the times have changed.

Men:

Jungle Boy dropped out from #4 in last week’s rankings. Scorpio Sky moved up one spot, and Will Hobbs filled out the list. It helps to be wrestling on Elevation and Dark to get a jump on the rest only 5 days into the new year.

Two title bouts are booked for this week. Hangman Page defends the world title against Bryan Danielson on Dynamite and Cody Rhodes defends the TNT title against Sammy Guevara at Battle of the Belts on January 8.

The week one men’s rankings for 2021 were:

5. Ricky Starks

4. Brian Cage

3. Cody Rhodes

2. MJF

1. Jon Moxley

TNT Champion: Darby Allin

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega

The week one men’s rankings for 2020 were:

5. MJF

4. PAC

3. Kenny Omega

2. Cody Rhodes

1. Jon Moxley

AEW World Champion: Chris Jericho

Women:

Thunder Rosa dropped two spots after losing to Jade Cargill in the TBS Championship tournament. That result also included funny business from Mercedes Martinez’s surprise debut to cost Thunder Rosa the match. Ruby Soho and Kris Statlander both moved up one spot accordingly.

There should be big changes in next week’s women’s rankings. Cargill and Soho are set to clash tonight on Dynamite in the TBS Championship final. That will also open up an extra spot in the top 5 as the winner moves to the champion side. On Saturday night’s Battle of the Belts, Dr. Britt Baker DMD will defend against Riho.

The week one women’s rankings for 2021 were:

5. Penelope Ford

4. Serena Deeb

3. Abadon

2. Nyla Rose

1. Big Swole

AEW Women’s World Champion: Hikaru Shida

The week one women’s rankings for 2020 were:

5. Dr. Britt Baker DMD

4. Awesome Kong

3. Nyla Rose

2. Hikaru Shida

1. Kris Statlander

AEW Women’s World Champion: Riho

Tag Team:

No changes for the tag team division. Lucha Bros will put gold on the line against Jurassic Express on Dynamite.

The week one tag team rankings for 2021 were:

5. The Acclaimed

4. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

3. Jurassic Express

2. Best Friends

1. FTR

AEW World Tag Team Champions: Young Bucks

The week one tag team rankings for 2020 were:

5. Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

4. Best Friends

3. Lucha Bros

2. Young Bucks

1. Santana & Ortiz

AEW World Tag Team Champions: SCU (Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky)

Looking at the past rankings shows AEW has a core group in the upper echelon. Younger stars might flirt with the top 5 from time to time, but it is the established superstars that remain constant. If you want to dig back even deeper, check out the first-ever rankings from November 8, 2019 (here).

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?