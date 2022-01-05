Tony Khan has a ‘dream signing’ debuting in AEW ‘pretty soon’

AEW’s roster grew substantially in 2021. In the past couple weeks alone, we’ve seen Kyle O’Reilly and Mercedes Martinez join the fold while Malakai Black teases the arrival of an ally that’s believed to be Brody King.

Head honcho Tony Khan has said he’ll be “more discerning” when it comes to signing talent in 2022. It’s probably easier to come to a judgement on whether to add some folks, though. Like whoever it is TK was teasing when he had this exchange with Josh Martinez on New York’s Z100...

Martinez: Is there any, I’ll call it a dream signing, that you’re kind of going after? And you can say yes or no, you don’t have to go into details. But I just want to know, are they in North America or are they not? That’s all I want to know. Khan: There is, they are in North America, and they’re coming. And, pretty soon. And it’s going to be awesome, I’m very excited.

Khan has a promoter’s flair for hyperbole, but “awesome” does sounds good. “Pretty soon” and “North America” don’t really help us pinpoint the when and who, however.

There are plenty of options for both. Johnny Gargano in Cleveland on Jan. 26? Windham “Bray Wyatt” Rotunda at Revolution in Orlando on Mar. 6? Keith Lee wherever after his non-compete expires in February?

Give us your best guesses below.