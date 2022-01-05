AEW Dynamite results, live blog (Jan. 5, 2022): Danielson vs. Page II

Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Dynamite, airing tonight at 8 pm ET on TBS.

Check out our Wednesday morning preview post to get caught up on what led up to, and what we’re looking forward to on, tonight’s show.

This week’s show is the first for Dynamite on its new network home, and comes our way from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The marquee attraction is a rematch of one of the best matches in AEW history, and there won’t be a draw when World champ Hangman Page defends against Bryan Danielson this time, because a panel of judges will pick a winner if they go they distance. Plus, the first TBS champion will be crowned when Ruby Soho battles Jade Cargill, Lucha Bros defend the Tag titles against Jurassic Express, Brian Pillman, Jr. guns for revenge against Malakai Black, MJF in action... and more!

Come right back here at 8 pm ET when the Dynamite live blog kicks off once the show starts on TBS. It will be below this line here.

Enjoy the show!

AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS AND LIVE BLOG FOR JAN. 5