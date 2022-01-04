Watch AEW Dark Episode 124

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 4, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Ho Ho Lun vs. Sammy Guevara
- Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Tony Nese
- Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order’s Colt Cabana
- The Wingman’s JD Drake vs. Varsity Blonds’ Brian Pillman Jr.
- Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay
- “Legit” Leyla Hirsch & Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Renee Michelle & Sofia Castillo & Marina Tucker
- Jamie Hayter vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi
- Blanco Loco & Axton Ray vs. The Acclaimed
- Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin
- Chandler Hopkins vs. Dante Martin
- Rolando Perez & Austin Green & Donnie Primetime vs. Gunn Club
Enjoy the show!
