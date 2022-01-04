Watch AEW Dark Episode 124

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 4, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.

Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):

Ho Ho Lun vs. Sammy Guevara

Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels vs. Tony Nese

Team Taz’s Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dark Order’s Colt Cabana

The Wingman’s JD Drake vs. Varsity Blonds’ Brian Pillman Jr.

Dreamgirl Ellie vs. Dark Order’s Anna Jay

“Legit” Leyla Hirsch & Kris Statlander & Red Velvet vs. Renee Michelle & Sofia Castillo & Marina Tucker

Jamie Hayter vs. Madi Wrenkowski

Marina Shafir vs. Valentina Rossi

Blanco Loco & Axton Ray vs. The Acclaimed

Bobby Fish vs. Ryzin

Chandler Hopkins vs. Dante Martin

Rolando Perez & Austin Green & Donnie Primetime vs. Gunn Club

Enjoy the show!