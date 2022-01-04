NYE and the CFP draw blood against Rampage’s ratings

Unlike Christmas weekend, TNT kept Rampage in its usual Friday night at 10pm ET slot for Dec. 31. AEW also faced unprecedented competition, with the second half of ESPN’s College Football Playoff doubleheader wrapping up as their secondary show was hit screens.

Predictably, it led to some pretty big drops from the Dec. 25 episode.

Rampage’s overall audience of 453K was 23% less than the previous week’s Saturday show, and almost 21% less than the last Friday edition. The rating among 18-49 year olds of .19 was down 27% from Christmas, and slightly more than 17% from Dec 17.

WWE spent New Year’s Eve on cable, but don’t expect any ratings war talk. SmackDown phoned it in with a Top Moments of 2021 clip show on FS1, and drew 378K and .08 in the demo at 8pm ET.

Considering the holiday, and Georgia’s win over Michigan pulling 16.5 million viewers and a 4.55 among 18-49 year olds, AEW finishing 21st and WWE finishing 58th among cable originals isn’t anything to get too down or excited about.

We’ll see what both companies can do with a more normal Friday night to start 2022.

Numbers via Showbuzz Daily