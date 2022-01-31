Watch AEW Dark: Elevation episode 48

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 31, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Dante Martin & Lee Moriarty & Matt Sydal vs. QT Marshall & Aaron Slo & Nick Comoroto
- Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Serpentico
- Nikki Victory vs. Anna Jay
- Chase Oliver vs. Lance Archer
- Jay Lethal vs. Casey Carrington
- Joseline Navarro & Megan Meyers vs. Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho
- Brandi Rhodes vs. KiLynn King
Enjoy the show!
