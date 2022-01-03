TNT title rematch booked for AEW Battle of the Belts

AEW kicks off 2022 with three shows this, and most of the attention has been focused on the first Dynamite of the TBS era this Wednesday.

That’s largely because that Jan. 5 program will feature the highly anticipated rematch between AEW World champion Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson. Early speculation was that the follow-up to the Dragon and the Cowboy’s 60 minute draw would happen on AEW’s first TNT Saturday Fight Night special, Battle of the Belts. But while Jan. 8’s show won’t have that World title rematch, it will have a TNT title one.

After #CodyRhodes became 3x TNT Champ vs @sammyguevara Christmas night, the #SpanishGod made a New Year’s resolution to regain the Title. This Saturday LIVE @ 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT at the inaugural Battle of the Belts, the rematch: TNT Champion Cody Rhodes defends vs Sammy Guevara! pic.twitter.com/wb5eabXCHt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 3, 2022

Cody Rhodes ended Sammy Guevara’s reign back on the Christmas night edition of Rampage, kicking off his third run with the belt and further his meta-heel turn in the process. The Spanish God will now get a chance to reclaim the strap.

That match joins Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defending her AEW Women’s World title against Riho on Saturday night’s show.

Sammy’s already got the girl... now can he win the big fight?