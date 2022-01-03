 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 44

By Geno Mrosko
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 3, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.

Here’s the card:

  • JP Harlow vs. Andrade El Idolo
  • Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood
  • Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico
  • Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
  • Riho vs. Valentina Rossi
  • Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Mike Orlando & Shayna Stetson
  • Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz
  • Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey

Enjoy the show!

