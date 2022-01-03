Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 44

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 3, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- JP Harlow vs. Andrade El Idolo
- Jay Lethal vs. Troy Hollywood
- Jake Atlas vs. Serpentico
- Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue
- Riho vs. Valentina Rossi
- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds vs. Mike Orlando & Shayna Stetson
- Scorpio Sky vs. Ray Jaz
- Megan Bayne vs. Leila Grey
Enjoy the show!
