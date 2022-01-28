AEW billed tonight’s Beach Break episode of Rampage as “Championship Friday.” That’s because there were two championship matches on the card.

First up was Jade Cargill defending the TBS title against Julia Hart. Unlike last week’s match against Anna Jay, this one was mostly a cakewalk for the champ. Cargill even took a break to do some push-ups and sit-ups at one point. Hart was wrestling with only one good eye, and that was a very bad idea. Cargill put her away with Jaded to retain the title and improve her undefeated record to 26-0.

AEW even has this fancy graphic to showcase the champ’s impressive undefeated record:

Bill Goldberg better watch out, because Cargill just might be the one wrestler who can topple his famous winning streak in WCW throughout 1997 and 1998.

Championship Friday also featured Jurassic Express defending the AEW world tag team titles against Private Party. There was a lot of exciting back and forth action in this one, including this extremely Cool Move:

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus won the match to retain the gold. But as soon as the match was over, Billy Gunn and his Ass Boys (Colten & Austin Gunn) hit the ring and cracked the champs in their skulls with the belts.

The #GunnClub are here to send a message directly to @boy_myth_legend and @Luchasaurus! What a night it’s been here at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT pic.twitter.com/2CIMWG9O6t — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 29, 2022

Those Asses are a bunch of dicks.

Did you enjoy all the ass pounding action on Championship Friday, Cagesiders? Are you excited by Cargill’s undefeated streak, as well as the Gunn Club looming as a future threat to the tag titles?