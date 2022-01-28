Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way on tape from Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio (spoilers are here, if you’re interested - and if you are and chose to discuss them in the comments, please use the spoiler tag).

Tonight’s Beach Break episode of Rampage is billed as “Championship Friday.” That’s because Jurassic Express will defend the AEW world tag team titles against Private Party, and Jade Cargill will defend the TBS title against Julia Hart.

We’ll also see Jon Moxley back in the ring, this time taking on Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed.

Finally, Brock Anderson and Lee Johnson will team up to battle FTR.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT. We’ll update the post with everything that happens on the show below the line.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 28