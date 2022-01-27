The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 26) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 1,100,000 viewers for a 0.41 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 2nd place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

The demo rating is down from last week’s 0.44, but viewership is up from last week’s 1,032,000. AEW topped the cable charts in the demo last week; this week they were only beat out by an NBA game.

Last week’s Dynamite beat Raw in the key demo by the slimmest of margins, and some folks were interested to see if AEW could do it again. Raw rebounded without any major sports competition opposing them, Dynamite slipped a bit without the hook of Jon Moxley’s return, and the overall result is that AEW’s winning streak ends at one.

That comparison remains more of a curiosity for now than something that is vital to the analysis. Overall, AEW’s numbers are impressive and they will be very happy with these results. Dynamite is trying to grow its audience on TBS, and this was their best viewership total since the end of September.

The ratings and viewership results from the full month of January suggest Dynamite is on the right track on its new network home.

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.