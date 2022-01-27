 clock menu more-arrow no yes

No one is more excited about Danhausen signing with AEW than Billy Gunn

By Sean Rueter
A lot of people were fired up when Adam Cole pulled Danhausen out from under the ring last night (Jan. 26) on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. They were even more excited when Tony Khan tweeted that the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler was officially All Elite.

To be fair, there were people who weren’t thrilled.

Joining MJF in dread were Austin & Colton Gunn, the tag team Danhausen dubbed Ass Boys. Austin changed his Twitter handle to reflect his feelings...

But their dad, Billy (real name Kip Sopp, whose name-hausen is “Mr. Ass”) is PUMPED. The WWE Hall of Famer credits Danhausen with getting his boys over, and he really wants them to, well, read for yourself...

CM Punk is excited for Billy and the boys...

But Austin’s still not having it, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to nip this “Ass Boys” thing in the butt, er, I mean bud:

The Danhausen debut went pretty well last night. My only quibble was he wasn’t with his beloved Asses.

Soon-hausen...

