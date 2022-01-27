No one is more excited about Danhausen signing with AEW than Billy Gunn

A lot of people were fired up when Adam Cole pulled Danhausen out from under the ring last night (Jan. 26) on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. They were even more excited when Tony Khan tweeted that the Very Nice, Very Evil wrestler was officially All Elite.

To be fair, there were people who weren’t thrilled.

….Shit. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) January 27, 2022

Joining MJF in dread were Austin & Colton Gunn, the tag team Danhausen dubbed Ass Boys. Austin changed his Twitter handle to reflect his feelings...

new twitter name — danhausen is NOT elite (@theaustingunn) January 26, 2022

But their dad, Billy (real name Kip Sopp, whose name-hausen is “Mr. Ass”) is PUMPED. The WWE Hall of Famer credits Danhausen with getting his boys over, and he really wants them to, well, read for yourself...

My best friend is finally here! My sons will soon have no choice but to EMBRACE THE ASS #AssBoys #AEWDynamite https://t.co/bJdxdeAhE3 — Kip Sopp (@RealBillyGunn) January 27, 2022

CM Punk is excited for Billy and the boys...

But Austin’s still not having it, and he’s willing to do whatever it takes to nip this “Ass Boys” thing in the butt, er, I mean bud:

I know I’m not allowed to yell at you but I will put you in a retirement home in Cleveland Ohio if you say this again https://t.co/ISyye64Sff — danhausen is NOT elite (@theaustingunn) January 27, 2022

The Danhausen debut went pretty well last night. My only quibble was he wasn’t with his beloved Asses.

Soon-hausen...