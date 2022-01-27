Gargano reacts to ‘Johnny Wrestling’ chants at AEW Dynamite

We got Danhausen, but that wasn’t who a lot of fans thought was going to debut for AEW at the Beach Break edition of Dynamite in Cleveland.

It was former WWE Superstar, NXT Triple Crown winner, and local boy Johnny Gargano whose name was trending on social media in the days and hours leading up to the show. And it was his nickname “Johnny Wrestling” being chanted in Wolstein Center last night (Jan. 26)... which, hey, that’s what Gargano told us to do if we wanted him to show up.

But he didn’t. Doesn’t mean he didn’t hear, and feel you, Cleveland:

I heard you and you have no idea how much it means to me that you're excited to see me back at it.



It's scary to step away because your insecurities say "they'll forget about you".. but you haven't forgotten and I promise that I will make it up to you asap. #JohnnyWrestling ❤ — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) January 27, 2022

Gargano’s wife Candice LeRae is expecting their first child next month. In interviews and on his Twitch channel, he’s been consistent in saying he wants to be there for his wife throughout and after the birth of their son. So while an AEW debut definitely still seems possible, I wouldn’t count on it until at least March.

Think you can remember him until then?