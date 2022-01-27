Find something you love as much as Britt Baker loves heeling on Cleveland

Two years ago, AEW was in Cleveland. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. used the occasion to fuel her rise to the top of the women’s division. Jim Ross was her main target on the mic on Jan. 29, 2020, but the Pittsburgh native’s closing line is all for fans of The Miz’s favorite football team...

Last night (Jan. 26, 2022), AEW was back in Cleveland. Now wearing her AEW title, and in a record decked out with the numerous accolades she won for her 2021 successes, the good doctor got an entire segment. She used it to take several shots at the Browns, including repeating her closing line about the team’s quarterback Baker Mayfield:

“Congratulations Cleveland, you finally have a Baker you can trust in.”

It’s a good line, and Britt certainly got a reaction from a crowd that had to be a little worn out by a wild ladder match and the latest electric CM Punk/MJF exchange. But even as a fellow Yinzer, the champ’s speech went in a little too much for my taste. Maybe that’s because, despite an embarrassing playoff loss to the Brownies last year, our Steelers have historically owned Cleveland to such a degree that mocking them is like booking a Kurt Angle & Bruno Sammartino vs. Miz & Dolph Ziggler match.

And what is she gonna do when the Browns eventually move on from Mayfield?

It was surprising no one came out to shut the dentist down and get a pop — either a future challenger, or a debuting Clevelander like Johnny Gargano. Oh well, at least this Baker showed that boos don’t rattle her.

Let us know what you thought of Britt’s heel heat check, and check out some highlights from last night’s Beach Break edition of Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Cody Rhodes & Guevara Prepare for Their Championship Ladder Match

Cody & Sammy Risked Their Lives! Who Became the Undisputed TNT Champion?

An Emotional Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Hold Back in His Post Match Interview

MJF Wants to End CM Punk’s Journey in the Same Place it Started

Danhausen is All Elite! Watch His Very Nice, Very Evil Debut

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

Has injury affected more than just the vision of @TheJuliaHart? Against the advice of her #VarsityBlonds brother @GriffGarrison1, she signs herself up to a match for the TBS Title this Friday on #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak against the champion @Jade_Cargill! pic.twitter.com/AcviRENwdS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

#TheAcclaimed have HISTORY with @JonMoxley, and this Friday at #AEWRampage: #BeachBreak on TNT at 10/9c, @Bowens_Official promises Moxley a warm, welcoming beatdown in his homestate of Ohio! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/kXWycGMdNf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

For complete results and the live blog for Dynamite this week click here. To read a complete recap & review of all the night’s events click here.