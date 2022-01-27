AEW Rampage spoilers for Jan. 28: Tag & TBS title matches, Jon Moxley in action, more!

AEW rolled into the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, for yesterday’s episode of Dynamite, where they also taped tomorrow night’s (Jan. 28) episode of Rampage.

AEW has advertised four matches for the card on Friday night. Let’s see how the results panned out, courtesy of spoilers from Fightful:

Jon Moxley def. Anthony Bowens via pinfall with Paradigm Shift. Bryan Danielson was shown watching from backstage.

def. Anthony Bowens via pinfall with Paradigm Shift. Bryan Danielson was shown watching from backstage. FTR def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson via pinfall with a spike piledriver. Arn Anderson punched Tully Blanchard during the match.

def. Lee Johnson & Brock Anderson via pinfall with a spike piledriver. Arn Anderson punched Tully Blanchard during the match. Jade Cargill def. Julia Hart via pinfall with Jaded to retain the TBS championship.

def. Julia Hart via pinfall with Jaded to retain the TBS championship. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) to retain the AEW World Tag Team titles.

def. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) to retain the AEW World Tag Team titles. Gunn Club were ringside for the main event. Billy Gunn & the Ass Boys jumped the champs and posed with the belts to end the show.

Will you be checking out Rampage on Friday?