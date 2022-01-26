FTW clash, World title Death Match booked for next two weeks of AEW TV

AEW booked a pair of title matches tonight (Jan. 26). They’re both things we saw coming, but maybe not quite in the form we’re getting them.

The Dante Martin vs. Team Taz drama has been going on for a while. It’s already outlasted on of Martin’s managers. In an interview poking fun at the fact AEW held Beach Break in Cleveland mid-winter, Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs announced two matches to settle the beef. Hobbs wants a rematch with Martin for the match Jay Lethal got involved with two weeks ago. And Starks will give Lethal an FTW title shot next Friday (Feb. 4) on Rampage.

The price I want for a show, you 'gon need three promoters #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/nmnxTGaDEK — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) January 27, 2022

Even bigger than that, however, is the AEW World title bout set for the Feb. 9. Lance Archer’s made it clear he wants a piece of Hangman Page since the champ wrapped up his rivalry with Bryan Danielson. He’ll get it in Atlantic City in two weeks, and it’ll be in Archer’s signature match - a Texas Death Match.

And if you need another reminder of why I’m a Hangman Guy, it’s his reaction to the stip @ the 30 second mark of this clip...

A challenge has been issued to the #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage, by the #MurderhawkMonster @LanceHoyt: a Texas Deathmatch for the #AEW World Championship! pic.twitter.com/DMmqIVM0Lr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022

Giddy up.