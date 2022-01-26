MJF vs. Punk is official after talk of WWE exit & a Pinnacle beatdown

CM Punk was announced for a promo on the Jan. 26 Beach Break edition of AEW Dynamite. But he came out in Cleveland dressed for a fight. And you know who he wanted to fight.

He stole his scarf last week.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman finally agreed. But not in the Mistake by the Lake, of course. It’ll happen next week in Chicago.

Cleveland wasn’t the only target of MJF’s mind games. He also took aim at his opponent, and his exit from WWE and professional wrestling back in 2014. Friedman claimed that after he beats Punk, we’ll see the same guy who walked away for seven years.

Punk responded with a fiery babyface promo about owning his decisions, and always getting back up.

But he didn’t have an answer when MJF brought out The Pinnacle for a beatdown. FTR & Shawn Spears helped draw Punk out for a chair shot to the Chicagoan’s back. Then a reluctant Wardlow powerbombed him onto that chair.

It ended with Max sitting on the Best in the World’s chest, in a very familiar pose.

.@The_MJF pulling underhanded tactics ahead of the biggest match of his career? This is our shocked face #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak pic.twitter.com/NxiPH3V9bI — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 27, 2022

Next week should be goooood.

