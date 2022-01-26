CM Punk has a great idea for ring gear

CM Punk has a great eye for ring gear, whether it be his own or paying tribute to other greats. Just look at how he rocks MJF’s cherished scarf.

Punk’s latest inspiration comes from Barry Windham, but he’s not sure he can pull off the look.

Really wish I could pull off the trunks/chaps/vest look Windham rocked in the early 90’s. Open for discourse. pic.twitter.com/2i2ZUrEZCD — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 24, 2022

One minor problem with wearing the trunks, chaps, and vest combo in AEW is that Hangman Page already dons the outfit. Imagine Punk taking the AEW World Championship and also taking the cowboy’s signature style. That’s just rude. To avoid chaps heat in the locker room, Punk kindly asked Hangman if he had a pair to spare.

@theAdamPage you got any chaps I can borrow? — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 24, 2022

Hangman didn’t mind, as long as they weren’t being used for kinky activities.

oh yeah man, unless its for like a sex thing — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) January 25, 2022

Punk assured Hangman of good clean fun.

No sex. Urban Cowboy Shit. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 25, 2022

Punk saddling up as an urban cowboy would be a great tribute, especially if he breaks into a dance routine like John Travolta.

If you think Punk in chaps is weird, he’s done weirder. He knows from experience that he fits in AJ Lee’s ring shorts.

I legit fit into her shorts. HILARIOUS. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 24, 2022

Punk can also transform the skeleton costume into a distinguished ensemble.

Let’s hope Punk finds a way to make it happen. With both Hangman and Punk on board the cowboy trail, it would only be a matter of time before AEW started selling chaps in their online store. Thousands of wrestling fans in chaps is what the world needs.

Do you think Punk should wear chaps to honor Barry Windham? What’s your favorite look from Punk over the years?