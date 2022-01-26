AEW Rewind: Sting celebration, Brandi Rhodes racking up wins, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Adam Cole versus Orange Cassidy in Lights Out, Cody Rhodes versus Sammy Guevara in a TNT Championship ladder match, as well as Chris Jericho, Santana, & Ortiz versus Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

Win or lose, Sammy promised to do something special in the ladder match. He will climb over Cody’s dead body to claim the prize.

I cannot wait for Wednesday.



A chance at destiny

A chance at greatness

A chance at undisputed gold — sammy guevara (@sammyguevara) January 22, 2022

Darby Allin & Sting took down the Acclaimed on Dynamite last week. One pivotal moment was Allin returning with fury after an injury. Here’s an alternate camera angle.

In the aftermath, Sting celebrated by giving thanks and putting over Allin’s tremendous effort to send the crowd home happy.

John Silver suplexed Mark Sterling on the floor during Rampage. Could this result in the return of managers wearing neck braces?

Hello everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I’m ok after this vicious attack. The doc said I need to wear a brace for some time.



The brain buster was surprising even for a thug like Silver. Thank you for the well wishes and respecting my privacy in this difficult time. https://t.co/F4Sr2QyVAn — Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. (@MarkSterlingEsq) January 22, 2022

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Ricky Starks called out Dante Martin to apologize to Team Taz. That did not happen, so fisticuffs erupted.

Brandi Rhodes continued her winning ways by triumphing over Willow Nightingale. Brandi also sent a message to the haters.

Keep it up…I’ll give y’all something to cry about! I got a Stretch Mark with your faves name on it. pic.twitter.com/TrOvmexQkI — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) January 25, 2022

Brandi’s guest on the latest Shot of Brandi (here) was Jerry Lynn. They sipped on cranberry Moscow Mule beverages and baked cranberry scones. Cody ate the cranberries the night before and was out shopping for a new bag. The store didn’t have it, so he bought trail mix and picked out the cranberries. Conversation included Lynn discussing his career beginnings and his favorite thing about AEW, which was how employees are treated like human beings.

Being the Elite

“Ironic” - Being The Elite, Ep. 291 (here) featured:

The Young Bucks were ready to recite a script, but their time was already taken by Roppongi Vice.

Video of Jon Moxley’s return to AEW.

Adam Cole warned Matt Jackson that Christopher Daniels was looking for him. CD crept up behind as Matt was in the latrine. The Head of Talent Relations informed the wrestler of vision and dental options in the AEW insurance package.

Footage from Cole looking jacked for his entrance with mixed tag action alongside Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Cole’s backstage promo challenging Orange Cassidy to Lights Out.

Jade Cargill knocked a water bottle out of some dude’s hand. John Silver continued the bit, “That bitch Jade Cargill.”

Cole told Brandon Cutler to stand his ground when somebody calls him the wrong name. Baker did just that, and Cutler did nothing.

Highlights of Nick Jackson versus Trent.

Ryan Nemeth pumped iron at Venice Beach. He had a message about recycling when being interrupted by an onlooker thinking he was someone else.

We’ll close with a game of 20 questions mixed with a green screen.