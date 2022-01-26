AEW Rankings (Jan. 26, 2022): Murderhawk Monster making a move

AEW released their latest rankings (Jan. 26, 2022). Let’s check out the movers and shakers.

Men:

Lance Archer called his shot, and now he’s making a move. With Archer’s surprise return to AEW to attack Hangman Page, he didn’t have the wins necessary in the new year to demand a world title shot. Now, the Murderhawk Monster is 3-0 and shooting up the charts to #3. Archer mowed through Dean Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Joe Keys. #1 Adam Cole and #2 Dante Martin remain above, however, Archer could get the title shot first if Hangman demands it.

Andrade fell from #3 to #4, and Orange Cassidy was booted out completely from #4. Will Hobbs holds steady at #5.

Cole and Cassidy are set to meet Wednesday night on Dynamite, but it will be Lights Out and not reflect on their future records. Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara also have business for Dynamite in the form of a ladder match unification bout for the TNT Championship.

Women:

The women’s division has a new #1. Red Velvet jumped to the top spot from #3. Leyla Hirsch also took a big step from #5 to #2. Fitting enough, Velvet and Hirsch will clash on Dynamite. Serena Deeb’s destruction of Hikaru Shida placed her at #3. Thunder Rosa fell from #1 to #4 due to inactivity. Anna Jay came up short in her shot at TBS gold against Jade Cargill. That loss dropped her from #2 to #5. Tay Conti was bounced out of the rankings from #4.

Tag Team:

The tag team division also has a new #1. The Acclaimed dipped down from #1 to #3 after losing to Sting & Darby Allin. The AHFO merger between Andrade and Matt Hardy is already paying off for Private Party. A win over Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins boosted them from #5 to #1. The Ass Boys are tight at #2. FTR fell one spot to #4. The Kings of the Black Throne duo of Malakai Black & Brody King dismantled the Varsity Blonds to earn a ticket into contention at #5. Brian Pillman Jr. & Griff Garrison were sent packing after slotting at #4 last week.

Do you agree with AEW’s rankings this week? If not, what would you change?