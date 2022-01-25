Watch AEW Dark Episode 127

The latest episode of AEW Dark streams tonight (Tues., Jan. 25, 2022) starting at 7 pm ET on the All Elite Wrestling YouTube channel. You can watch it in the embedded video above as it airs live or on demand anytime after.
Here are the matches that have been advertised by the promotion (in no particular order):
- Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Gunn Club & The Acclaimed vs. Dark Order’s Evil Uno & Alex Reynolds & Alan “5” Angels & 10
- AEW World Tag Team Champion Jungle Boy vs. The Factory’s Nick Comoroto
- “Legit” Leyla Hirsch vs. Janai Kai
- Lance Archer vs. Joe Keys
- Erica Leigh vs. The Bunny
- 2point0 & Daniel Garcia vs. Pat Brink & Rayo & Kekoa
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...