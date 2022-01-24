Watch AEW Dark: Elevation Episode 47

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is back tonight (Mon., Jan. 24, 2022) with its YouTube exclusive show, Dark: Elevation, featuring Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight on commentary to call the action. It airs on this night at 7 pm ET/6 pm CT each week.
Here’s the card:
- Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
- Red Velvet vs. Janai Kai
- Santana & Ortiz vs. Goldy & Breaux Keller
- Jordan Blade & Leva Bates vs. Thunder Rosa & Ruby Soho
- Brandi Rhodes vs. Willow Nightingale
- Brittany Blake vs. “Legit” Leyla Hirsch
- Mike Fowler & Logan Laroux vs. Men of the Year Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky
- Private Party vs. Action Andretti & Myles Hawkins
Enjoy the show!
Loading comments...