Ethan Page had a tough task Friday night on Rampage in trying to defeat Jon Moxley. All Ego brought the fight to test Moxley’s limits, but Mox exploded with violence in the end to choke out Page.
Yup. pic.twitter.com/QngOo6nhB2— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 23, 2022
Page remained optimistic about his real man status and found a silver lining in the situation.
Tonight I was tested— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 22, 2022
Unlike anything before
But I never FN gave up @RefAubrey …
I know none of you basic ass civilians will ever understand fighting till ur last breath … but tonight I did just that.
Kiss my ass. I’m still the man. pic.twitter.com/UlHsy66mt4
Page also has a badass highlight from that match to make his kid proud.
This is the only clip I’m showing my kid from #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/FvQWhviI0m— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) January 22, 2022
Dan Lambert might be right that Page is a role model for society. All Ego fought his heart out, refused to quit, and demonstrated Karate Man spirit. There’s an inspirational lesson to be learned from that. Page is a true renaissance tough guy. He is also a snappy dresser.
Respect!
