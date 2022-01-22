Lio Rush announces he’s a free agent

In September 2021, Lio Rush debuted & signed with All Elite Wrestling. He’s announced today (Jan. 22, 2022) that he’s once again a free agent.

Rush’s run never really got off the ground. He spent several weeks recruiting Dante Martin to his side, and the pair worked a handful of tag matches. That partnership led to a somewhat confusing, quickly resolved angle where the young high-flyer swerved Team Taz into thinking he’d signed with them so he could betray them to win the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal. The Battle Royal looks like it will be the last of Lio’s AEW matches.

More recently, and possibly more relevantly, Rush blasted AEW owner Tony Khan for his defensive & dismissive response to Big Swole’s critique of the company’s diversity efforts. After speaking to Khan and AEW Senior Vice President & Chief Legal Counsel Megha Parekh, Rush backtracked and was supportive of TK and the brand. But he never returned to television, and Martin has since allied himself with Jay Lethal and Matt Sydal & Lee Moriarty rather than re-connecting with Lio.

Now this.

Lio’s been open in the past about the physical and mental challenges of a career in wrestling, even intending to leave the business as a result at one point last year. But this isn’t a retirement announcement.

Since being announced as All Elite, Rush has continued to work with NJPW America and on the indies. He’s scheduled to take part in Game Changer Wrestling’s The WRLD on GCW show in Manhattan tomorrow night.

We’ll see what else the future holds for the 27 year old.