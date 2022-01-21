Jade Cargill is a main event star with a perfect record in AEW

The AEW women’s division is dominated by heels. Britt Baker has been the world champion since May 2021, Serena Deeb is hellbent on injuring anyone who gets in her way, and Jade Cargill is the undefeated inaugural TBS champion.

Cargill defended that TBS title tonight (Jan. 21) on TNT in the main event of Rampage against Dark Order member Anna Jay. This was Jade’s first defense of the belt.

Jay managed to lock in her Queen Slayer choke multiple times on the champ, and there were some good teases that the challenger might actually pull off the upset. But the match ended with Cargill getting Jay up for a one-arm powerbomb and then putting her away with Jaded.

The one arm powerbomb and the challenger @annajay___ gets JADED!@Jade_cargill is STILL your TBS Champion here on #AEWRampage on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/Zv3b3OoG6B — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 22, 2022

After the match was over, a graphic appeared on AEW’s video board celebrating Cargill’s undefeated record of 25 wins and zero losses.

She’s still a long way from touching Bill Goldberg’s famous winning streak in WCW from the late 90’s, but for now Jade Cargill is a main event star and undefeated champion in AEW.

What did you think of the Rampage main event, Cagesiders?

