It looks like Moxley is jumping right into the fire with Bryan Danielson

Jon Moxley took leave from AEW in November to go into rehab for his alcohol problem. He returned this week on Dynamite to cut a hell of a promo, and his first match back was booked for tonight’s (Jan. 21) episode of Rampage.

Moxley battled Ethan Page in a singles match. Mox was still shaking off the ring rust, but of course he beat Page. He choked Page out for the official win, and then nailed him with a Paradigm Shift afterwards just for fun.

Moxley was super over with the live audience, as you would expect. But the fans got an even bigger reason to lose their minds as Jon was leaving the arena. There was Bryan Danielson, standing right in Moxley’s path.

What is going on here! It seems as though #TheAmericanDragon has some unresolved business with @jonmoxley?!

Both men stared each other down, Danielson applauded Moxley’s win, and that was that.

Danielson hasn’t been on TV for a couple weeks after losing against AEW world champion Hangman Page on Jan. 5. There were rumors that Danielson and Moxley were originally planned to wrestle each other in the finals of the World Title Eliminator Tournament in November before Mox left for rehab. They are two of the biggest stars in AEW, and that match might just be happening sooner rather than later.

Are you excited for whatever’s coming next with Danielson and Moxley, Cagesiders?

