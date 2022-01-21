Renee Paquette & Paige among those slamming Bully Ray for bad Jon Moxley take

Jon Moxley’s return to AEW television after a two month absence was pretty awesome, but not without controversy.

Some of that centered around the non-PG language Mox used while dismissing a heckler, and throughout a promo about facing our demons & proudly baring the scares of our battles with them.

Moxley didn’t directly mention his time away from wrestling, or that it was in order to get treatment for alcohol abuse. That wasn’t a problem for most people. But it seemed to part of the issue for one critic.

On Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio (via WrestlingNews.co), Bully Ray was generally positive about the entire segment, but said he wanted more “accountability” from Mox. And maybe an apology:

“I would have liked to have heard just a little bit of accountability from Jon. I understand the whole demons thing and we always use the word demons as a creative word to get around the real issues. Whether it’s an alcohol issue, whether it’s a drug issue. In Tommy [Dreamer’s] case it’s an eating issue. Everybody has some kind of demon that they have to get around. “We have our demons. These demons got the best of Jon for a time period where he had to step away from AEW. I would have liked to have heard him say a bit of an apology to the AEW fans. You don’t have to apologize to the boys even though the boys do count on you but any one of those guys and gals could have the same problems that you did. And trust me, I came up in an era where a slew of men and women had their demons. The fans expect a little bit more from you. What about the fans that bought tickets to see AEW and Jon Moxley while Jon was away taking care of his problems I’m very happy that he left and took care of his problem. “And he looked incredibly healthy last night. And I love everything that he said. I just would have loved to have heard a little bit of accountability. I don’t know if I’m sorry is necessarily the right word but maybe endear yourself a little bit to the crowd if you felt you let them down. This is coming from me, the hard ass of all hard asses. Personally, if it was me in the same situation, the first thing I would have said is ‘guys, I’m sorry if I let you down’… I think that would have been the proper thing to do.”

Given Buh Buh’s penchant for hot takes these days, I dismissed this as one of those as soon as it crossed my radar. But Moxley’s wife, Renee Paquette, was bothered enough that she wasn’t able to do the same. She let Ray know what she thought of his opinion...

Real bad take @bullyray5150 — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 21, 2022

... and was joined by her friend & former colleague Saraya “Paige” Knight — who added a little about how people feel about Bully himself:

There’s a reason everyone prefers Devon. What an awful awful thing to say. — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) January 21, 2022

Bully said he wanted heat...