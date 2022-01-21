 clock menu more-arrow no yes

COVID causes change to Rampage match

By Sean Rueter
One of the big matches booked for the live episode of Rampage tonight (Jan. 21) was a throwback to the New Japan rivalry between The Young Bucks and Roppongi Vice’s Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero. They had a video package on their history and everything!

Unfortunately, that match is now on hold. Rocky Romero has tested positive for COVID.

This is the second AEW tag match this week affected by “medical protocols”; an FTR/Brock Anderson & Lee Johnson bout was pulled from Wednesday’s Dynamite due to an undisclosed issue experienced by Anderson or Johnson.

Tony Khan announced that instead of planned tag, we’ll see a Nick Jackson/Trent Beretta singles match instead.

The Young Bucks have already reacted — how else — via their Twitter bio:

Here’s the updated line-up for Rampage:

- Jon Moxley vs. Ethan Page
- Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay for the TBS championship
- Nick Jackson vs. Trent Beretta
- HOOK vs. Serpentico

