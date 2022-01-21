Here’s a place to check results and comment along with a new episode of AEW Rampage, airing tonight at 10 pm ET on TNT.

The latest edition of AEW’s Friday night show comes our way live in Washington, D.C. from the Entertainment & Sports Arena.

Tonight’s card includes Jon Moxley’s first match since October 2021. Ethan Page is confident that he has what it takes to beat the former AEW world champion. In addition to that match, AEW is advertising a TBS championship bout. Jade Cargill will defend her belt against Anna Jay of the Dark Order. This is Cargill’s first title defense.

There will also be a tag team match featuring Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero) vs. the Young Bucks. Finally, Taz is once again sending Hook. The cold-hearted, handsome devil will go one-on-one with Serpentico.

Come right back here at 10 pm ET when Rampage kicks off on TNT.

Enjoy the show!

AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS FOR JAN. 21