Rey Fenix suffered a gruesome arm injury on the Jan. 5 episode of Dynamite after he was chokeslammed through a table on the outside of the ring by Luchasaurus. His arm violently snapped back the wrong way on impact and it looked like a surefire broken arm.

Miraculously, the early word on his injury indicated a dislocation rather than a break. Fenix confirmed that he suffered no broken bones. There was still some uncertainty about ligament damage and a timetable for his return.

We have a new update now. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer told his co-host Bryan Alvarez that Fenix might be back as soon as next month. They also discussed Eddie Kingston’s recent injury:

Alvarez: “Eddie Kingston, by the way, broken orbital bone.” Meltzer: “I should also mention, [Rey] Fenix, hopeful for mid-February, so not out as long as we perhaps feared when we first saw the injury...Kingston should be about three weeks...he’s hoping for three weeks and then back.”

I have no idea how Fenix can return so quickly, but hey, that’s one of the reasons why everyone was so relieved that he suffered a dislocation rather than a break. It just looked like such a horrific injury that it’s hard to comprehend he would only be out six weeks from the damage.

Are you counting down the days until Fenix is once again wowing you with his aerial prowess on AEW programming, Cagesiders?