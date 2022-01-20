The ratings and viewership data are in for last night’s (Jan. 19) episode of AEW Dynamite.

Per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite netted 1,032,000 viewers for a 0.44 rating point in the 18-49 year old demographic. The show finished 1st place in the demo rating on cable for the night.

These numbers are all up from last week’s 969,000 viewers, 0.39 demo rating, and 3rd place finish.

AEW topped the cable charts in the demo rating, including two different NBA games. They also beat out WWE Raw’s demo rating of 0.43 from Monday night by a very slim margin, even though Raw’s overall audience remains much larger. Raw had to deal with the headache of an NFL playoff game this week. Even so, it doesn’t take much to put two and two together to see why WWE is blatantly trying to damage AEW’s relationship with its network and sponsors.

This week’s episode of Dynamite had a strong lineup, from Jon Moxley’s emotional return, to CM Punk in action over a job guy Shawn Spears, Adam Cole and Britt Baker teaming up, Sting going all out in the main event, Cody Rhodes returning, and more.

These viewership and ratings results are a huge success, and AEW President Tony Khan is very happy to tell you all about it:

Thank you fans who watched #AEWDynamite last night on @TBSNetwork, our biggest audience since last fall & #1 on cable because support from you wrestling fans! We’re LIVE Tomorrow on #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT with Mox/Page, TBS Title Jade/Anna Jay, RPG VICE/Young Bucks, + HOOK! pic.twitter.com/GHcaDswyTv — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 20, 2022

Here’s a breakdown of AEW viewership and rating in the 18-49 demo over the last year:

For complete results and this week’s Dynamite live blog click here. To read a recap & review of the night’s events click here. For video highlights of the show click here.