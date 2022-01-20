Trouble may be brewing for these veteran-led AEW factions

In the past, a frequent observation/criticism of AEW was their reliance on factions & stables. With The Elite, Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, Best Friends, Team Taz, Nightmare Family, Death Triangle, Hardy Family Office, The Factory, and probably a few others I’m forgetting, Tony Khan was booking for as many groups as Attitude Era WCW & WWF had combined.

He still is. It’s a way to maximize screen time for AEW’s growing roster, and to pair established stars with younger or lesser known talent. They have de-emphasized or rotated several factions to the background in the last year. And two that are led by prominent veterans seem to be headed for trouble... at least based on events from the Jan. 19 Dynamite.

The members of Inner Circle done their own thing before when they aren’t feuding with another group like The Pinnacle or American Top Team. But the issues between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston may be leading to a permanent rift. The Mad King has his old LAX partners Santana & Ortiz questioning if Le Champion has really ever had their best interests at heart.

That’s leading to a trios match next Wednesday where it will be worth seeing if Jericho does have PnP’s backs. Kingston is sidelined with a fractured orbital bone, leaving Inner Circle to sort his out themselves as they face Daniel Garcia & 2point0 next Wednesday at Beach Break.

Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo’s been looking to make an acquisition since he joined AEW. Continually thwarted in his efforts to purchase the little boy who works for Sting, he’s turned his attention to the Hardy Family Office. And noted carny Matt Hardy was happy to make a deal. They announced the merger last night. It’s hard to tell from this picture, but in the video that aired on TBS Butcher, Blade & Bunny didn’t seem happy...

Meet the #AHFO

The Andrade-Hardy Family Office pic.twitter.com/6KDp2MwO01 — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 20, 2022

Are Inner Circle and the A-HFO headed for trouble? And is that a sign of a new approach to AEW storytelling? The answer to the second question is probably no, as even if these groups break-up or take a smaller role on the show, the drama surrounding Adam Cole’s allegiances is just getting warmed up.

But we’ll see. Let us know what you think, and check out some highlights last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.

Jon Moxley is Back!

Cody Rhodes Held Nothing Back!

MUST SEE: Sting Proves Yet Again Why He’s the Icon in the Main Event

What did @realwardlow get for his birthday? A "sorry" from @the_MJF and a dock in his pay. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/cCQZOaybsH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

This is what happens when you habitually line step, @The_MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jDM17qOYsp — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 20, 2022

An uncalled for 3-on-1 assault to @christian4peeps courtesy of the #GunnClub! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/fE3PomAKQR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Things just got more interesting! #DarkOrder's @annajay___ issues a challenge to the undefeated TBS Champion @jade_cargill! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Live on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/4wrziL6nqQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

BLACK. OUT.

The #MurderhawkMonster takes the win over a very game #FrankieKazarian! Don't miss another minute of #AEWDynamite LIVE here on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mmsC9lHJIK — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

The old man has the microphone again.#DanLambert tells us all what he really thinks, but @LanceHoyt shows his intentions through his actions!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/Yi3gl4MKtb — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

Another VICIOUS victory by @SerenaDeeb! She finishes #SkyeBlue with her brutal signature submission! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Z9KOYStPdU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

