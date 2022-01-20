Trouble may be brewing for these veteran-led AEW factions

In the past, a frequent observation/criticism of AEW was their reliance on factions & stables. With The Elite, Inner Circle, The Pinnacle, Best Friends, Team Taz, Nightmare Family, Death Triangle, Hardy Family Office, The Factory, and probably a few others I’m forgetting, Tony Khan was booking for as many groups as Attitude Era WCW & WWF had combined.
He still is. It’s a way to maximize screen time for AEW’s growing roster, and to pair established stars with younger or lesser known talent. They have de-emphasized or rotated several factions to the background in the last year. And two that are led by prominent veterans seem to be headed for trouble... at least based on events from the Jan. 19 Dynamite.
The members of Inner Circle done their own thing before when they aren’t feuding with another group like The Pinnacle or American Top Team. But the issues between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston may be leading to a permanent rift. The Mad King has his old LAX partners Santana & Ortiz questioning if Le Champion has really ever had their best interests at heart.
Things are quickly unraveling between @IAmJericho, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Live on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qwgahp9FPh— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
That’s leading to a trios match next Wednesday where it will be worth seeing if Jericho does have PnP’s backs. Kingston is sidelined with a fractured orbital bone, leaving Inner Circle to sort his out themselves as they face Daniel Garcia & 2point0 next Wednesday at Beach Break.
Meanwhile, Andrade El Idolo’s been looking to make an acquisition since he joined AEW. Continually thwarted in his efforts to purchase the little boy who works for Sting, he’s turned his attention to the Hardy Family Office. And noted carny Matt Hardy was happy to make a deal. They announced the merger last night. It’s hard to tell from this picture, but in the video that aired on TBS Butcher, Blade & Bunny didn’t seem happy...
I made well over 7 digits today.. Absolutely WONDERFUL!— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) January 20, 2022
Meet the #AHFO
The Andrade-Hardy Family Office pic.twitter.com/6KDp2MwO01
Are Inner Circle and the A-HFO headed for trouble? And is that a sign of a new approach to AEW storytelling? The answer to the second question is probably no, as even if these groups break-up or take a smaller role on the show, the drama surrounding Adam Cole’s allegiances is just getting warmed up.
But we’ll see. Let us know what you think, and check out some highlights last night’s Dynamite below. As usual, AEW doles out YouTube videos slowly. But we’ve compiled what they’ve released as of this morning in a playlist, and tried to catch you up with the rest of the episode via Twitter clips below that.
- Jon Moxley is Back!
- Cody Rhodes Held Nothing Back!
- MUST SEE: Sting Proves Yet Again Why He’s the Icon in the Main Event
A furious @adamcolepro low blows @orangecassidy and finishes with the BOOM! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/339q5udUzB— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
What did @realwardlow get for his birthday? A "sorry" from @the_MJF and a dock in his pay. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/cCQZOaybsH— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
What?!?!@CMPunk just put away @ShawnSpears without breaking a sweat!#AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/ZgErpk25Ky— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
This is what happens when you habitually line step, @The_MJF #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/jDM17qOYsp— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) January 20, 2022
An uncalled for 3-on-1 assault to @christian4peeps courtesy of the #GunnClub! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork pic.twitter.com/fE3PomAKQR— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Things just got more interesting! #DarkOrder's @annajay___ issues a challenge to the undefeated TBS Champion @jade_cargill! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite Live on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/4wrziL6nqQ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
What a showing by the #KingsOfTheBlackThrone - @malakaiblxck @brodyxking! Completely dismantling the #VarsityBlonds @FlyinBrianJr @griffgarrison1!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/9WyRwdKlHh
The @BASTARDPAC sends a chilling message to @malakaiblxck, certainly not forgetting what happened to him a few weeks ago. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/TVYp3t8531— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
#LanceArcher (@LanceHoyt) returned last week and came back with a vicious vengeance eyeing #AEW World Champion @theAdamPage! #MurderhawkMonster, #DanLambert & @JakeSnakeDDT send a message on #AEWDynamite - Tune in NOW to @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/xGEb1CclcC— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
After a few bad matches, #BestFriends @trentylocks & @azucarRoc issue a challenge to battle #YoungBucks this FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c on @tntdrama!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite NOW LIVE on @tbsnetwork! pic.twitter.com/BKD0ce7mtW
BLACK. OUT.— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
The #MurderhawkMonster takes the win over a very game #FrankieKazarian! Don't miss another minute of #AEWDynamite LIVE here on TBS! pic.twitter.com/mmsC9lHJIK
The old man has the microphone again.#DanLambert tells us all what he really thinks, but @LanceHoyt shows his intentions through his actions!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/Yi3gl4MKtb
The #AEW World Champion Hangman @theadampage and the #MurderHawkMonster @LanceHoyt are going at it! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/1APQMEsSSr— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
#TeamTaz is quick to give a strong warning as @lucha_angel1 allies with @mattsydal & @theleemoriarty. Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/bAJNPBTfgc— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
After last week's loss, @legitleyla takes her frustration out with hits to @Thee_Red_Velvet & @callmekrisstat! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/Lplvb0FFAb— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Another VICIOUS victory by @SerenaDeeb! She finishes #SkyeBlue with her brutal signature submission! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/Z9KOYStPdU— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Apparently we don't have to look any further, @officialEGO will face @JonMoxley THIS FRIDAY on #AEWRampage at 10/9c LIVE on @tntdrama!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022
Tune in to #AEWDynamite NOW on @tbsnetwork pic.twitter.com/EOpmbJamph
