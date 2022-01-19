 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Orange Cassidy sent Britt Baker through a table, now he goes Lights Out with Adam Cole at Beach Break

By Sean Rueter
Even before Cody Rhodes announced a ladder match to unify the TNT titles with an egotistical-but-totally-not-heel promo, AEW had already set up another big match for the “Beach Break” edition of Dynamite next Weds., Jan. 26.

Adam Cole and Orange Cassidy’s issues led to a mixed tag with Cole & his girlfriend Dr. Britt Baker and Cassidy & his fellow Best Friend Kris Statlander. It was a fun affair with several intergender spots. The most crucial of those was inadvertent, when OC sent Baker crashing through a table.

That infuriated Cole, who hit Cassidy with a low blow and his Boom knee to pick up the win. He wants things to be over with the laid back Fast & Furious fanatic, though. So next week, they’ll settle things in a Lights Out match.

That no disqualifications, doesn’t count in the records bout joins this announced line-up for Cleveland:

  • Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara in a TNT title unification ladder match
  • Adam Cole vs. Orange Cassidy in a Lights Out match
  • Leyla Hirsch vs. Red Velvet
  • Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia & 2point0

