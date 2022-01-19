HOOK (and Mox’s first match back, the TBS title & The Young Bucks) set for Rampage

AEW is serving up the rare live Rampage on Friday night (Jan. 21) in Washington, D.C. Tony Khan must have known that yours truly is going to be in attendance, because he’s sending HOOK.

That’s right, this Hooker will rely on his guys Marcus Benjamin & Kyle Decker to make sure I don’t pass out from excitement when “The Chairman’s Intent” hits the speakers at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Taz’s boy will face Serpentico — and make quick work of him, no doubt.

Pretty sure there’s other stuff on the card, too. Oh yeah, Jon Moxley will wrestle his first match since October, and Ethan Page has volunteered for that duty. We’ll also see Jade Cargill’s first TBS title defense when she takes on Anna Jay, and an old New Japan beef comes to AEW when The Young Bucks lock up with Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero of Roppongi Vice fame.

You know who I’m paying to see, though.