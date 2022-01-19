Darby Allin helps Sting take out Starrcade ‘97 frustrations on The Acclaimed

The Jan. 19 Dynamite saw Sting wrestling on TBS for the first time since 2000, and in Washington, D.C. since Starrcade 1999.

It was another Starrcade that Max Caster referenced in The Acclaimed’s entry rap for their main event match with Sting & Darby Allin. The botched, pro-Hulk Hogan ending of WCW’s big ‘97 PPV was mentioned, along with WWE’s dig at AEW for Rampage’s recent bloody women’s tag match.

That was part of Caster & Anthony Bowens plan to get under Sting’s skin. The other involved forcing him to work most of the match as a handicap affair, thanks to this assault on Darby before the bell:

The bell hasn't even rung yet!!! @DarbyAllin is brutalized by the chair at the hands of #TheAcclaimed! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/UDXxU17xmR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

That allowed Sting to fight valiantly, and get the crowd ready for big spots like the return of Allin to the match...

... and the latest spot you can’t believe a 62 year old could, would or should do!

An Allin Coffin Drop won the match shortly thereafter, which hurts The Acclaimed’s tag title dreams (they had been #1 in the Rankings). But tonight was all about the Stinger.

