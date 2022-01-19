Cody Rhodes toys with contract status, and heel turn, in promo setting up TNT title ladder match

After a report Monday stoked the wrestling world’s collective imagination, Cody Rhodes strode to the ring midway through Dynamite on Jan. 19.

The Washington, D.C. crowd was decidedly mixed on the return of the TNT champion for the first time in 2022. They didn’t even want to go along with him as he waxed poetic about CM Punk’s legendary pipe promo. And he gave the boo birds more ammunition as he spoke about how Punk’s comeback — saying it’s been great, but that Punk wasn’t the person who accomplished the things the promo promised. That was him.

In case you missed it, #CodyRhodes BUILT the forbidden door!

Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right NOW! pic.twitter.com/6pmTJKLQhT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 20, 2022

It built to some shots at WWE (including one about GUNTHER)...

... and a tease of his contract status. That came when he said Tony Khan sent him a contract for a TNT title unification ladder match next week on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite, because that might not be the contract he wanted.

A ladder match with Sammy Guevara should be great. Probably not as great as Cody’s slow burn, meta heel turn though.

